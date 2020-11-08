Photographs: Sara Ali Khan Measures out to Market Coolie No.1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have collaborated for the first time for Coolie No.1 along with the Movie has been directed by David Dhawan.

The job was designed to launch a few months ago but on account of this pandemic, its launch date has pushed. The movie is currently finally set to launch on Christmas; December 25, 2020. Sara and Varun happen to be going all out to encourage the film and now, we snapped Varun in a studio in the day and shortly after Sara Ali Khan united the celebrity.

We’ve already demonstrated you Varun’s photos, here would be Sara’s newest clicks. The actress appeared pretty as normal at some denim shorts, a white crop top which she wore with a pale pink tie-up shrug.