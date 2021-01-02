Philippe Coutinho dominated out for three months after going through knee surgical procedures in injury blow to Barcelona

PHILIPPE COUTINHO has been dominated out for 3 months subsequent knee medical procedures.

The Barcelona star experienced an personal injury to his left meniscus in the Blaugrana’s 1-1 attract with Eibar on Tuesday.

The Brazilian’s operation was a achievements but he appears to be set for a prolonged period on the sidelines as he starts his rehabilitation.

Right after preliminary fears he could be out for up to 5 months, Barcelona have verified they hope him to skip ‘approximately’ 3 months of the period.

It has been a tough marketing campaign for Coutinho on his return from a period-prolonged mortgage at Bayern Munich last expression.

And it is one more blow for Barca, who have already misplaced Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati to long-time period injuries this season.

The injuries implies Coutinho will skip Barcelona’s Champions League final-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, the 28-12 months-old’s harm could preserve funds-strapped Barcelona a large amount of funds.

Barca paid out Liverpool an preliminary rate of £106million to provide Coutinho to the Camp Nou, with a more £36m in prospective insert-ons.

For case in point, the La Liga giants will owe the Reds £18m if Coutinho reaches 100 appearances at the club.

Coutinho is just 10 outings limited of that landmark but is not envisioned to be back again in very first-staff competition till April at the earliest.

With the midfielder’s lengthy-expression foreseeable future at Barcelona nevertheless in doubt, Liverpool could miss out on out on the surprise windfall if he were being to be bought in the summer season.

On the other hand, some studies in Spain have prompt Barca have been shelling out £4.5m per 25 game titles, which means Liverpool would only miss out on out on £4.5m.

Liverpool have presently pocketed £9m in include-ons immediately after Barcelona skilled for the Champions League in 2018-19 and 2019-20, truly worth £4.5m apiece.

Coutinho has created 14 appearances in all competitions this time, starting 8 of Barca’s 16 La Liga game titles.