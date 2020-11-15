Pharrell Williams claims Rihanna Can Be’Out Of A Different World’ About New Album

Pharrell Williams claims Rihanna Can Be’Out Of Another World’ About New Album

Can we’re getting near the launch of Rihanna’s ninth studio record?

While enthusiasts have been waiting for quite a while because the launch, Rihanna has not confirmed as it will fall. But today Pharrell Williams has granted fans more of what they can count on from R9.

Rihanna and Pharrell Williams first teased on Instagram the Neptunes were functioning on the highly-anticipated job before this season.

Currently, Pharrell Williams is providing a bit more info. He advised Allure:

“Rih is at a different place at this time. Likegold. She is from another universe.”

He added that the stated world could be Venus.

“I am prepared to wager, since Venus is still gaseous, that when they had a telescope which could zoom all that –, you would find Rih setting there naked.”

He also continued and spoke on the way he makes audio and stated: