Pfizer States Millions of COVID Vaccine Doses Are Sitting in a Warehouse

Pfizer claims it truly is sitting down on liquid gold — a warehouse packed with the COVID-19 vaccine — but it can not get term from the authorities on where by to ship them.

The pharma giant manufactured the stunning revelation in reaction to allegations it was acquiring difficulties with output and distribution of its vaccine right after effectively shipping and delivery the to start with batch out before this 7 days. Almost 3 million doses have now been sent out, but now Pfizer’s pointing a finger at the federal government.

Pfizer says, “We have hundreds of thousands far more doses sitting down in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not acquired any shipment recommendations for further doses.”

Strange, appropriate?

The news comes as Moderna is on the verge of having the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, which would put 2 COVID vaccines on the open current market.

The a lot more the merrier, definitely, but it won’t bode effectively if the government truly is getting issues coordinating distribution of just 1 vaccine.