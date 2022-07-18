Petra Ecclestone Net Worth: An Eye On Her Career, Personal Life, And Much More!

Petra Ecclestone’s net worth as of July 2022 is over $400 Million. Heiress, model, fashion designer, and socialite Petra Ecclestone were born in the United Kingdom. Her most notable distinction is that she is the youngest child of English Formula One millionaire Bernie Ecclestone and former Armani model Slavica.

Young Life

In Westminister, London, England, on December 19, 1988, Petra Ecclestone was born. Her father, Bernie Ecclestone, is a billionaire from Formula One, and her mother, Slavica Ecclestone, is a well-known Armani model. She was reared with two siblings and learned both English and Croatian as she was growing up. Later on, she picked both French and Italian.

Petra developed meningitis when she was 14 years old. Since that time, Ecclestone has apparently become a self-described “health obsessive” who is preoccupied with sobriety, vitamins, and personal hygiene.

The Net Worth of Petra Ecclestone

Petra Ecclestone has a $400 million net worth. Petra hails from a wealthy household. The executive of Formula One, Bernie Ecclestone, is her father. Bernie is worth $3.3 billion in total. Her mother, Slavica, is a well-known former model from Croatia. Socialite Tamara Ecclestone is her sister.

Petra’s work in the fashion industry, specifically as a menswear designer, has made her one of today’s most well-known figures. In addition, she was formerly the owner of The Spelling Manor, one of the biggest private homes in Los Angeles. She spent $20 million upgrading the house after purchasing it in 2011, which she then sold for $120 million.

Career

Petra always wanted to work in the fashion sector when she was growing up. Her lack of concern about money in any form made it simple for her to enter the market with her collections.

She started the clothing line FORM at the age of 19. Retailers like Harrods carried the line.

She debuted the Stark accessory collection in 2011. Each handbag in the collection is a statement piece and comes in a variety of styles that are both sophisticated and fierce as well as adaptable.

Stark was created to recover clutches as the queen of accessories. The bags are made by hand in Italy and are extremely opulent due to the 24 karat gold, Swarovski crystals, and imprinted leather embellishments.

She researches architecture for ideas and stays up with the latest from her favourite artists. Jessica Stam and Jessica Alba are just a couple of the celebrities who adore Stark purses.

Personal life

She is fluent in English and Croatian and is also able to comprehend and speak French and Italian.

James Stunt, a businessman, and Ecclestone were wed on August 27, 2011. In February 2013, she gave birth to their daughter Lavinia Stunt, who is their first child. James Robert Fredrick Stunt Jr. and Andrew Kulbir Stunt, twin sons, were born to her in April 2015.

She reverted to her maiden name after their divorce, which was finalized on October 12th, 2017, along with an agreed-upon division of their estimated £5.5 billion in joint wealth. She gave birth to her second daughter in 2020. Sam Palmer, a businessman, and Ecclestone were wed on July 16, 2022.

Real Estate

Petra paid $85 million in cash in 2011 to purchase the Spelling estate in Beverly Hills, better known as “The Manor.” The Spellings built the mansion, which is still the biggest single-family residence in Los Angeles County.

The Spelling Manor is bigger than the White House and has its own barbershop, bowling alley, wine cellar, and over 100 rooms. Tennis courts, koi ponds, swimming pools, and a citrus orchard are located outside. The Manor’s motor court can accommodate more than 100 vehicles.

She spent $90 million on another property in London’s upscale Chelsea area in 2010. Since making her purchase, Petra has reportedly received offers totaling more than $125 million from potential purchasers for her London residence.

She eventually changed her mind and listed the Spelling Estate for sale on the housing market at a significantly exaggerated price. She attempted to sell it early on for the startling sum of $200 million, but bidders shied away from this pricey home.

Ecclestone chose a price of $120 million and accepted an offer in 2019 after several years and price revisions. At the time, this represented the most expensive sale ever in California.