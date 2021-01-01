Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan’s Connection Verified: A Timeline

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s romance has been unconventional from the start out.

All through the January 2020 premiere of period 24 of The Bachelor, enthusiasts acquired that the lawyer ran into the pilot at a resort in Malibu in August 2019.

“Kelley fulfilled Peter prior to the taping of the clearly show,” host Chris Harrison claimed in January 2020. “This is absolutely random but they met at a lodge they had been both of those at for individual get-togethers. She understood Peter — Peter clearly did not know her — she went up to him, and they satisfied, and they both assume this could be destiny.”

Even though their marriage didn’t get the job done out on the demonstrate (more on that afterwards), the twosome ran into every other article-filming way too.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a great deal of issues that have form of been serendipitous,” Weber said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the really starting, her and I managing into each other just before any of this began, her getting a indicator of operating into me. That was outrageous. What I never know if a large amount of individuals know is, naturally the demonstrate occurred, it did not function out for us on the display. Just after the clearly show, I was in Miami, I experienced the possibility to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night time prior to the Tremendous Bowl.”

Subsequent their February 2020 reunion, the twosome kept in contact as he navigated his relationships with both of those winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett. As viewers may well remember, Weber proposed to Sluss all through the finale, but their engagement lasted fewer than two months. The airline pilot later disclosed he still experienced feelings for Prewett, who quit all through the finale 7 days. The pair finally made a decision that they were being way too distinctive to make it function.

Subsequent both breakups, Weber found his way again to Flanagan. Prewett, nonetheless, implied that he was nevertheless intrigued in pursuing a partnership with her in advance of he committed to Flanagan.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me getting like, ‘I miss you, let us get back alongside one another.’ … He had texted me two days in advance of [he was with Kelley],” Prewett claimed in April 2020. “You ended up telling me how much you liked me and wished to get again jointly and now you are with the one individual that was my finest friend. It just feels a tiny hurtful.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that Weber and Flanagan have been official. On the other hand, they introduced they ended up accomplished on New Year’s Eve.

