Peter Rosenberg Girlfriend Instagram: Wife Alexa Rosenberg and His Past Affair!

One-time WWE 24/7 Champion, Peter Elliot Rosenberg (born July 23, 1979)[1] is an American radio DJ, television show host, and professional wrestler. At WQHT, he co-hosts the Ebro in the Morning weekday morning show; at WEPN-FM, he hosts The Michael Kay Show, which is also simulcast on the YES Network and ESPN Radio affiliate WEPN-FM.

Alexa Datt, the longtime girlfriend who became his wife, and he have been together for more than eight years. Despite being married for over a decade, the couple has never had children. Despite not having children and a hard work schedule, they were happily married for many years before divorcing.

Rosenberg and Alexa Datt Were Married for A While.

However, Peter was previously married to Alexa Datt before dating his current girlfriend. While attending the University of Maryland, they had their first encounter. Peter had a seven-year relationship with his now-wife. It’s also claimed that when they were on their way to a friend’s party, the TV celebrity proposed to his girlfriend in front of Brooklyn Bridge.

Afterward, Rosenberg married sportscaster Alexa Datt Rosenberg, whom he had been dating since 2010. However, the couple divorced in 2018 after less than two years of marriage.

The Girlfriend of Peter Rosenberg?

A person who plays music on the radio Natalie Amrossi, better known on Instagram as Misshattan, is a woman Peter Rosenberg is seeing. Photographer and art director are the professions of his current girlfriend.

Despite his preference for secrecy when it comes to his love life, Peter isn’t afraid to post images of his girlfriend on his Instagram profile. They celebrated their birthdays with their dog, Misshattan, in August 2021.

A cake cooked by Peter’s attractive girlfriend was also present. In a heartwarming post, Peter shared a photo of his girlfriend serving the cake to his dog on a platter. Thank you, gorgeous women, for making every event so wonderful.

Rosenberg, on the other hand, has yet to kneel down and ask the life-changing question. It is hoped that Peter will get engaged and have a long and happy marriage this time around.

Peter Rosenberg and Natalie Amrossi’s Relationship

Peter Rosenberg finally spoke out about his divorce after a long period of silence. The couple split in 2018; he was married to Alexa Datt at the time.

In April, Rosenberg went public with the news of his new relationship with Natalie Amrossi via social media. It’s unclear how long they’ve been seeing each other; neither of them likes to talk about their relationship.

