Peter Navarro Net Worth: How This Person Become so Rich? Latest Update!

Peter Kent Navarro is an American economist and author who was born on July 15, 1949. During the Trump administration, he worked as an assistant to the president, director of trade and manufacturing policy, and coordinator of policy for the National Defense Production Act. He used to be Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the White House National Trade Council, which was a newly created White House Office until it was folded into the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy in April 2017.

He is also an emeritus professor of economics and public policy at the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine, and the author of many books, including Death by China. Five times, Navarro ran for office in San Diego, California, but he lost each time.

Other economists think of Navarro as a fringe figure because his ideas on trade are very different from what most economists believe. Navarro is a strong supporter of reducing the trade gap between the US and other countries. He is also known for being critical of Germany and China and accusing both of manipulating their currencies.

Read More: Traci Braxton Net Worth 2022 – Her Early Life, Career, Private Life, And Much More!!

In 2022, how Much Will Peter Navarro Make?

Peter Navarro has been doing research and giving talks for more than 50 years, and it looks like he has made a fortune of between $5 and $6 million. He had a book out and was working with the president. He was a writer and a counselor to the president.

Even though we don’t know how much he is worth, he makes enough money from his many jobs to live comfortably. He has an investment in real estate and got a royalty payment of $1,000 for his book.

The estimated amount of money Peter Navarro has access to

Peter’s book is called “Death by China.” President Trump’s trade policies are unique because they are meant to help the American economy by putting high taxes on goods and services that are brought into the country. He likes the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership when it comes to trade (TPP).

Early Childhood Education and Growth

He was born on July 15, 1949, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Albert “Al” Navarro, who played the saxophone and clarinet, was in charge of a house band that played in New Hampshire in the summer and in Florida in the winter. After his parents broke up when he was 9 or 10, he moved to Palm Beach, Florida, to live with his secretary mother, Evelyn Littlejohn. He lived with his mother and brother in a one-bedroom apartment in Bethesda, Maryland. Navarro went to high school in Bethesda, Maryland, at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

Navarro went to Tufts University on a scholarship and got a Bachelor of Arts degree there in 1972. After that, he worked in Thailand for three years with the US Peace Corps. He got a Master of Public Administration from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 1979 and a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 1986, both under the supervision of Richard E. Caves

How Much Did Trump Make with The Money He Made and The Things He Owned?

Peter Navarro, who is 74 years old, was one of the highest-paid trade and manufacturing policy advisers to President Trump during his time in office. He made $183,000 a year.

Death by China may have sold a few copies, and his salary as an economics professor at a well-known university has no doubt added to his wealth. Navarro is also being sued for defamation, on top of the charge of contempt. The professor has also been charged by a jury for not giving the committee documents and for not working with the justice department.

As a professor of economics and a writer, Navarro seems to have a wide range of income sources. Because of these things, he has been able to keep his finances in good shape for his whole life.

Tax on Changes at The Border

Navarro supports a tax plan called “border adjustment,” in which all imports are taxed at the domestic rate but exports are taxed at a lower rate. This changes taxes from taxes on production to taxes on consumption. Navarro called “fake news” the claims that the border adjustment tax would hurt American businesses and threaten jobs.

Read More: Dom Fenison Net Worth: How This Person Become so Rich? Latest Update!

Personal Life

In 2001, Navarro got married to Leslie Lebon, an architect from California. The couple lived in Laguna Beach with Lebon’s child from a previous marriage while Navarro taught at UC Irvine. In late 2018, Lebon filed for divorce in Orange County. In December 2020, they officially split up.