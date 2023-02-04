How Much Does The British Business Man Earns? Peter Jone’s Net Worth

British businessman and reality television star Peter David Jones CBE was born on March 18, 1966. He has interests in real estate, retail, mobile phones, television, media, and leisure. He is the lone surviving original investor on the American television programme American Inventor and the BBC One programme Dragons’ Den. In the 2009 New Year’s Honours, he received the designation Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Jones’ projected net worth in 2021, as the Sunday Times Rich List reported, was £1.157 billion. Jones attended Desborough School before transferring to The Windsor Boys’ School. He was born and raised in Langley, Berkshire, before relocating to Maidenhead at seven.

Peter Jone’s Net worth

Peter Jones is a businessman and entrepreneur from Berkshire, England. On both the American television programme American Inventor and the BBC Two programme Dragons’ Den, Jones is the lone surviving original investor. Peter Jones’ estimated net worth in February 2023 is $400 Million.

On March 18, 1966, Peter David Jones was born in Berkshire, England. He made money while still a teen from his two loves: tennis and business. Being a skilled tennis player himself, he taught instruction.

Jones married and owned a home by the time he was 21. Jones began producing PCs in his mid-twenties after experimenting with several businesses. Following his inspiration from the Tom Cruise film “Cocktail,” he subsequently created a cocktail bar.

Peter Jone’s Career

When Jones was just 16 years old, he established a company where he manufactured personal computers under his name. He created a Windsor cocktail bar in his mid-20s modelled after the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail. He sold it to IBM, but after doing so, he suffered a loss of £200,000. In 2005, Jones and Theo Paphitis, two other Dragons’ Den panellists, acquired the failing gift experience company Red Letter Days from Rachel Elnaugh, another Dragons’ Den participant.

Between 2004 and 2008, Jones launched several more companies, including Celsius, a specialised recruitment firm primarily targeting biotechnologists, and Wines4Business.com, an online store specialising in selling wine and champagne to corporate clients.

Jones established the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy (PJEA, formerly NEA) in 2009 to impart entrepreneurship skills around the UK. PJEA has campuses in several locations across the UK, including Oxford, Amersham, Sheffield, Manchester, and Southend.

