Peter Andre functions the embarrassing father as he crashes Princess’ TikTok online video

Peter Andre went out of his way to be an uncomfortable father as he crashed Princess’ most recent TikTok video clip.

The Mysterious Lady singer confessed he enjoys using above his daughter’s video clips for the reason that it winds her up so a great deal.

Peter, 47, who shares 13-calendar year-previous Princess and son Junior, 15, with ex-spouse Katie Value, was noticed pushing his minor girl out the way to acquire more than her movie.

Princess is witnessed standing in the kitchen area, dressed in gray joggers and a matching jumper, throwing peace signs at the digital camera and dancing together to audio when Peter will take over.

He bursts onto the scene with his hoodie pulled up around his crimson baseball cap and stands in entrance of Princess, waving his arms all over for the digital camera.

Peter crashed Princess’ TikTok(Graphic: TIKTOK)

Princess appears mortified as she pushes her father out the way and tries to keep on her regimen, only for Peter to burst into the body once again.

To check out and get all around it, Princess jumps up onto her dad’s back again to go on her video clip.

Peter shared it on his Instagram account, crafting: “She hates me interrupting her tik tok so guess what ??? love ya chook @officialprincess_andre”

The doting dad’s enthusiasts liked it.

1 referred to as him: “An amazing father”

She was dancing alongside to music when he bought in the way(Image: TIKTOK)

Princess looks mortified(Graphic: TIKTOK)

An additional joked: “I cant wait to annoy my youngsters when they’re older. Shell out back again”

“U two are awesome,” yet another enthusiast posted.

While just one laughed: “This is me Everytime with my Daughter”

Pete, who also shares young ones Amelia, 6, and Theo, four, with spouse Emily, recently stated he’s apprehensive that he will never see his aged mother and father once more thanks to the coronavirus journey ban.

Princess jumped on her dad’s back again(Picture: TIKTOK)

The star, who at first hails from Australia, has stated he is determined to hug his mom and dad Thea and Savvas, who are the two in their 80s.

His moms and dads have been unable to vacation from Australia and Pete is nervous about by no means seeing them once again.

He explained to The Solar : “The best Christmas current would be to see mum and father, but that’s not permitted.

“Father was telling me that they reported on the news that it might even be the stop of subsequent calendar year they allow global journey.”

