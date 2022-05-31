Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Age Gap: Latest Updates You Need to Know!

Kim Kardashian has spoken up about her age difference with boyfriend Pete Davidson, revealing what it’s like to date a younger man.

In an interview with E! News, the 41-year-old remarked on her 28-year-old boyfriend Pete.

“I simply go by vibes,” she says. “Whatever wonderful vibrations are, that’s what you should go for,” Kim continued. With a smile, the SKIMS founder said about the age disparity between her and Pete: “It makes no difference if the person is older or younger. But I’m not annoyed about it since I’m younger.”

Kim also disclosed how the two met, telling Hoda Kotb on the Making Space show how they met.

Their relationship occurred suddenly, according to the podcast. “I believe that sometimes things just happen when you least expect it. It was the very last thing I had in mind “she stated

Fuel Dating Rumours for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Again

Kim and Pete have reignited rumours that they are a real-life couple after being photographed holding hands in Palm Springs.

While they haven’t acknowledged their relationship, a source close to the duo confirmed it to E! News, saying, “They are genuinely pleased and seeing where it goes.”

After Kim’s SNL debut in October this year, when she and Pete shared a kiss during a comedic sketch, the two generated rumours.

Then they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster with Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker at the California Halloween attraction Knott’s Scary Farm.

However, recent photos of Kim and Pete reveal that the two have elevated their romance to new heights.

Walking Hand in Hand and Smiling as They Headed to The Supermarket Together, the Two Were Photographed.

Kris eventually began to change her mind, according to the insider, owing to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. “Kris thinks she may have been mistaken and may have jumped the gun and assessed the situation too quickly before getting to witness their relationship blossom over time,” they said. “There haven’t been any issues between her and Corey because of their age gap or the fact that Corey doesn’t have children.” Corey is a perfect match for their family, and Kris can understand why Kim thinks Pete is a keeper because he is, too. Kris is on board because she sees the parallels, and she thinks Pete is amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“The difficulty is that she was and still is a brand with Kanye,” our source explained, “but the fact that she’s allowing herself to visit Staten Island, where he grew up, is a big thing for both of them.”

Kim generally travels with security, but she “felt so comfortable” with Pete that she “didn’t bring protection,” according to our source. The SKIMS founder has built a growing bond since her presenting debut on Saturday Night Live on October 9.

In an Aladdin skit, she and Pete played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine kissing on a floating carpet. Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker were spotted with mutual pals on October 29 at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Pete and Kim were spotted on a rollercoaster holding hands, and the photo quickly went viral. Kim landed in the city on November 1 to attend the WSJ 2021 Innovator Awards, where her shapewear company SKIMS was awarded. They reconnected in New York this week.

