Pet hurt after wheelie bin pushed against doorway of Belfast home and set on fire

A pet dog has sustained burn up accidents just after a wheelie bin was pushed from the front door of a home in north Belfast and established on hearth.

mergency products and services had been referred to as to a dwelling in Brompton Park at 8.30am.

Although there were being no men and women in the home at the time, there was a doggy inside of which received burn accidents. The canine is now becoming cared for, law enforcement claimed.

Detective Sergeant Duffield reported: “The house has been extensively weakened as a outcome of this incident, although a neighbouring home has also been damaged.

“We believe this sinister and cruel assault was carried out at all-around 8am, and we’re keen to hear from any person who might have found any suspicious exercise all around this time.

“In specific, we’d like to hear from any individual who observed a male wearing a darkish-colored hooded prime who was observed at the scene of the incident at all around 8am.

“This was an early early morning attack carried out when lots of people are off for Christmas, savoring the festive split, but the perpetrator of this callous assault clearly has no regard for this, the group, the men and women who stay there or their residence.

“It is lucky we are not working with extra critical outcomes today.

“If you have facts about this incident connect with detectives in Musgrave on 101, and quotation reference number 496 of 26/12/20.”

A report can also be produced on the internet by means of http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the web at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Belfast Telegraph