Peruvian Cops Dressed as Santa & Elf Make Drug Bust

Peruvian cops just take their sting functions very critically, specifically about the holidays, as you can see in this drug bust that includes Saint Nick … bashing in a doorway with a hammer!!!

This drug raid in Lima was captured on digicam, and it demonstrates 2 Peruvian law enforcement officers disguised as Santa and an elf pretty much busting into the property of a suspected drug vendor in city. Appears to be like like they mighta been correct, as they identified tons of weed.

Consider how deep undercover this duo experienced to go to make this collar. If it demanded sitting in as a shopping mall Santa for even one working day, they should have medals!

BTW, evidently, this law enforcement force has absent undercover before as homeless people and road sweepers. In any scenario, their latest operation designed for a spectacular payoff. It really is not daily ya get to see Santa and an elf hop out of a van, crack down and a door … and go away with a sack total of ganja.

In addition to the marijuana … cops say they found guns and drug paraphernalia.

See? Santa seriously does verify his listing two times. Feliz Navidad!!!