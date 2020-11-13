Perth’s Factory Summer Festival Forged to Fall 2021 in last-minute backflip

Event organisers BarPop have backflipped on previous statements which Perth’s Factory Summer Festival will be going forward this month, currently affirming it will likely be postponed 2021.

The highly anticipated festival mainstay was expected to proceed in Perth next month using a sold out audience, but rumours started trapping before this week which the festival was about to be predicted.

Media reported that the festival could be cancelled before the boundary opening tomorrowbut a spokesperson for event organisers BarPop affirmed the festival will be moving forward — a relief to a lot of excited party goers.

Camera IconThe recently updated dates and line-up Charge: Supplied

However, in a last moment backflip organisers have confirmed that the decision has been made in the past 24 hours to postpone that the Factory Summer Festival for its March and April 2021″copy dates”.

“Given our dedication to supplying a world-class occasion encounter we no longer sense that our Perth shows using a headline act might move on their existing customs in a fashion befitting our experience that our faithful viewer expects and deserves,” a statement read.

“Bearing this need in your mind, as well as uncertainty concerning boundary limitations, and negotiations with all key stakeholders in several nations over the past 24 hours, and we’ve made the choice to reschedule all Perth Factory Summer Festival shows using a headline action to their backup dates between March 19 and April 5, aligning with the recent Melbourne event dates”

All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show and event organisers state that behaves in the 2020 lineup have agreed to the new dates.

However, for any lovers who had other programs at March or April next year, you better get in fast, with all refunds only available till December 4.

It is not all bad news however, with BarPop affirming its penultimate New Year’s Eve event will probably be moving ahead — at a somewhat different format.

“As we had been not able to reschedule the Factory New Year’s Eve reveals into your March date… tickets would be automatically legal for a brand new Bar Pop New Year’s Eve event for an exciting new place to be disclosed at the forthcoming days,” the announcement read.