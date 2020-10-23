Person Crashes Porsche Taycan Turbo While Running Speed Evaluation

Perform Movie Articles

Bettering the eyes, Porsche Fans — this Wreck in a Rate test of Their new Electrical Version is gonT hurt.

A guy in Turkey caught behind the wheel that month after a Porsche Taycan Turbo S — it is an all-electric whip, and therefore it is fast as hell, and that he appeared so inexplicable about it had a camera rolling. The rate evaluation starts off just fine… topping out about 120 miles… however it had a nasty, dangerous finish.

Greater than 20 minutes after hitting on the Frog… BOOM!!!

For whatever reason, the man went hurtling to a roundabout and missing control. He had been fortunate enough to live… that the Taycan wasn’t as blessed. It is possible to observe substantial harm to his journey along with the cement.

BTW, the Taycan begins roughly $185,000. Hope it was worth it, pal!!!