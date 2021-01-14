Person carrying Accomplice flag through Capitol riot arrested

[ad_1]



A Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate struggle flag for the duration of a fatal riot in the US Capitol has been arrested.

ederal prosecutors explained Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware alongside with his son Hunter Seefried.

Prosecutors stated both of those males entered the Senate building by means of a broken window.

They were being billed with unlawfully moving into a restricted creating, violent entry and disorderly perform on Capitol grounds and degradation of authorities residence.

Courtroom files say the gentlemen ended up determined following the FBI was instructed by a co-worker of Hunter Seefried’s that he had bragged about remaining in the Capitol with his father.

Before, a retired Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested on suspicion of throwing a hearth extinguisher that strike three police officers in the course of the siege.

Previous Chester firefighter Robert Sanford was arrested on fees including assault of a police officer and unlawfully getting into the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not similar to the broadly publicised assault on an officer who was strike with a fire extinguisher and died.

Sanford is showing up in federal court in Pennsylvania but the scenario will be prosecuted in Washington.

