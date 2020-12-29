Person ‘beaten unconscious during Belfast drug deal’, courtroom advised

A man was allegedly beaten unconscious and experienced a bleed on the brain at a assembly in west Belfast to get medicine, the Superior Court docket read on Tuesday.

rosecutors claimed he was attacked in a back garden at Arundel Walk just after arrangements had been designed on Fb.

Christopher Kearns, 27, faces a demand of causing grievous bodily damage with intent over the assault on April 14 this yr.

Opposing his renewed application for bail, Crown attorney Natalie Pinkerton said the victim was invited to the scene via social media.

“The wounded occasion has been fairly candid with police that was to organize the sale of medications,” she submitted.

According to the prosecution he was then attacked by Kearns and a co-accused, sustaining accidents which bundled a damaged nose.

“My facts is the hurt social gathering endured a bleed to the brain,” Ms Pinkerton additional.

Detectives are even now trying to recover those people Fb messages as element of the investigation, the court was informed.

Kearns, of Arundel Walk, was trying to get to be produced from custody based mostly on the time taken to access demo.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd claimed medical proof has nonetheless to be furnished in comprehensive.

“I acknowledge this is a really serious scenario, but the hold off is this sort of that bail need to be granted,” he argued.

Adjourning the software, Mr Justice Maguire directed the prosecution to supply a entire update on progress on the case.

He mentioned: “Undesirable even though it may be in some situations to grant bail, since of hold off it has been accomplished, and, if necessary, it will be done.”

