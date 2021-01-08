Person arrested soon after one million euro in cash seized

A male has been arrested soon after gardai uncovered a lot more than just one million euro in hard cash when stopping a van in Co Kildare.

he 45-year-outdated was detained on suspicion of being included in a felony organisation and income laundering relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

Officers from the Garda Countrywide Prescription drugs and Organised Criminal offense Bureau (GNDOCB) have been concentrating on individuals suspected to be concerned in organised crime when they stopped the van on the M7 on Friday early morning.

Officers searched the van and discovered a substantial volume of dollars, believed to be in extra of a person million euro, subject matter to conclusion of counting.

The person was arrested at the scene and is staying questioned at at Portlaoise garda station.

Adhere to up searches carried out in the Midlands resulted in the seizure of an further sum of dollars approximated to be about 10,000 euro.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Critical Crime, stated: “An Garda Soochana carries on to go after organised criminal offense teams who are considered to associated in providing illicit prescription drugs within just our communities, the enthusiasm for which is economic get.

“We all over again right now have made a considerable advance in our attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their felony activity.

“Despite our important determination to tackling problems associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, at this time, An Garda Siochana stays focused on defending communities from significant and organised crime, including cyber enabled criminal offense, drug trafficking and involved dollars laundering.”

PA