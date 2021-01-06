Person arrested right after deadly accident freed on bail

A male arrested next a deadly crash in west Belfast on Sunday has been unveiled on law enforcement bail pending additional enquiries.

he 44-year-outdated was detained just after Belfast girl Lucy McIlhatton (24) was killed on the Higher Springfield Highway at around 9pm in an incident involving a taxi, a silver Toyota Avensis.

The gentleman had been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences which includes triggering dying by harmful driving, driving when unfit through consume or medicines, failing to continue being where by accident happened causing damage and assault on police. The PSNI explained yesterday afternoon he had because been launched.

Ms McIlhatton’s demise came accurately one yr soon after Eoin Hamill (13) was also killed in a targeted visitors collision in the identical space.

The teen died after staying struck by a 4-wheel drive as he cycled near to his property on January 3, 2020.

His father Martin McCullough said news of Ms McIlhatton’s dying is “just devastating”.

“It can be insanity, absolute madness, a calendar year to the day when it happened to my wee lad,” he told The Irish News.

“I are not able to think a household has to go by the same issue. It was a stone’s toss absent, literally you could toss a stone involving where by they the two occurred.”

Mr McCullough included: “I genuinely, truly feel for the family members and if there is everything I can do to aid them I will do it.

“I’m heading to depart it a handful of times and then I am going to go and see them. I know what they’re likely through.

“Considering the fact that that happened to my son I am just focused on supporting any spouse and children in grief.”

Ms McIlhatton is survived by her dad and mom Adrian and Anne, brother Sean and companion Oliver.

She will be laid to relaxation at Milltown Cemetery tomorrow adhering to 11am requiem mass in St Teresa’s Church.

West Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has referred to as for traffic handle actions to be implemented on the Springfield Highway.

“The group has campaigned relentlessly for numerous a long time for visitors control actions to be applied on the Springfield Road, close to the Mona Bypass,” Mr Sheehan said.

“Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon must pay attention to the incredibly genuine concerns of our neighborhood and take instant motion to boost security on the Springfield Highway.”

Belfast Telegraph