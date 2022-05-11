Perfect Pairing Release Date: Confirmed, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Many More You Need to Know!

Actor Adam Demos plays a LA wine sales executive who falls in love with an Australian sheep farmer in this romantic comedy.

Netflix’s bread and butter are cheesy romcoms, and A Perfect Pairing, which will be released later this month, fits that description perfectly.

A wine company executive and sheep farmer form an unlikely friendship when the former begins working as a farmhand for a major client in order to land the latter.

Unfortunately for Lola, the Vaughns do not want to work with a children’s organization. Lola volunteers to work as a farmhand on the Vaughn sheep ranch because she wants to prove herself.

Lola and station administrator Max begin a relationship as he prepares her for the extreme work of making peace and fighting sheep, even though Lola doesn’t appear to be capable of doing so.

Furthermore, Lola discovers that Australia has given her more than just a newfound love for a business venture and a newfound admiration for Max.” Will Lola be able to reap the benefits of her hard work if Max’s insider knowledge prevents her from doing so?

On the Verge of A Release Date Announcement

On Thursday, May 19th, 2022, the film will be made available on Netflix around the world. Netflix projects come out at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET the day of release.

The Cast of A Perfect Match

Victoria Justice and Adom Demos star as the film’s romantic leads, both of whom previously appeared in the MTV thriller Eye Candy and the Netflix series Sex/Life.

Along with Luca Sardelis, Samantha Cain, Craig Horner, Antonio Alvarez, and Lucy Durack, the supporting cast includes actors from The Hunting, The Finish Line, and Rock Island Mysteries (Doctor Doctor).

One of The Best Plots of All Time

In order to land a major client, a wine company executive from Los Angeles visits an Australian sheep station where she meets and falls in love with a rugged local.

Netflix's official synopsis of the film reads as follows: "A determined Los Angeles wine company sales executive named Lola quits her job in the hopes of launching her own wine distribution company, and she immediately books a ticket to rural Australia to pursue her first potential client, Vaughn Family Wines.

"For whatever reason, the Vaughns are unwilling to do business with a start-up. Lola volunteers to fill a vacancy on the Vaughn sheep farm as a farmhand in order to prove herself.

"Lola and station manager Max begin a friendship as he trains her to repair fences and wrangle sheep, despite Lola's initial reluctance.

"A new love for entrepreneurship and a newfound passion for Max emerge as Lola and Max begin to open up to one another. What if Lola doesn't get what she wants because of Max's secrets?

Synopsis of A Perfect Pairing

Lola (Victoria Justice), a former wine company sales executive in Los Angeles, quits her job to pursue her dreams of starting her own wine distribution company. For the sake of the Vaughn Family Wines, she flies out to Australia to meet with them.

They aren’t interested in doing business with a start-up, so Lola begins working at their sheep farm in order to prove her worthiness. Upon her arrival, she is smitten by the charming Max, a local resident (Adam Demos).

A Perfect Pairing Doesn’t Appear to Have a Trailer Yet.

The movie’s trailer has been released by Netflix. Check it out below!