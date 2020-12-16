‘People in Georgia Have Woke up to This Fraud, This Absolute Hypocrisy of the Democrats’

Tuesday on Fox Information Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) discussed his re-election bid versus Democrat Jon Ossoff, noting the odd timing in excess of the holiday period but warning what may possibly occur if he and his Ga colleague Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) loses her bid, as nicely.

Perdue presented a listing of outcomes if Republicans tumble small on January 5.

“[T]his is an uncommon nine-week runoff, but it’s very very clear,” he stated. “You just have to pay attention to what Chuck Schumer mentioned, and you confirmed it evening just after evening. Take Ga, adjust The usa. You just heard a clip about AOC not wanting to compromise and negotiate. And what Chuck Schumer will do is improve the voting rule to wherever he can do anything he wishes with 51 votes, and with 50 in the Senate, and additionally the vice president if they get there. They will have the majority, and they’ll incorporate two states, four Democratic seats. They’ll stack the court docket. They’ll totally attempt to adjust the Electoral College.”

“And this is what I see coming,” Perdue ongoing. “Defund the police is only the begin of it. They want illegal immigrants to vote. Stacey Abrams just stated that a few of weeks in the past. They want us to lower our armed service yet again, which is what Obama did and what Clinton did. But I truly assume the people today in Ga have awakened to this fraud, this absolute hypocrisy of the Democrats are attempting to perpetrate in this article due to the fact they will not protect any of these guidelines that are in the Democratic platform. We are observing this all more than the state, Sean. We’re going all-around the condition, and folks are outraged. And what we need to have to do is make confident they get out and vote. If they want to support us, go to PerdueSenate.com and support us out. This is a combat for a life time. We’re the last line of defense right here in Georgia.”

