Pennsylvania Gov Slams Trump’s Lawsuit To Stop Counting Ballots: It Is Just Wrong!!

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has responded to the Trump effort’s litigation to stop counting the ballots, calling the lawsuit”simply incorrect”

“It goes against the simplest principles of the democracy. It takes away the right of each American citizen to cast their voteand to select our leaders,” Wolf explained during a media conference. “Our election officials in the local and state level ought to be free to perform their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without strikes. These efforts to subvert the democratic process are just disgraceful.”

Trump is still desperate to hold onto power, and it appears like rival Joe Biden is dangerously near to procuring the 270 electoral votes required to win the election.

Trump has threatened to take his case into the Supreme Court when he doesn’t win.

“We shall continue to administer fair and free elections from Pennsylvania. Allow me to be more clear, in Pennsylvania each vote will count. I will fight like hell to safeguard the vote of each Pennsylvania. … Since in Pennsylvania, each voice things, every single vote matters,” Wolf stated.