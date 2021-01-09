Pellistri coronavirus scare, Diallo squad amount, Grealish Latest, Watford establish-up

MBAP ON THE MENU

Real Madrid are targeting transfers for Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, in accordance to stories.

And the Spanish giants also want to tie 3 initial-workforce stars down to new contracts in what would be a bumper 2021.

According to AS, Los Blancos hope to make a shift for the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the summer – although they may confront competition from Liverpool.

True were being desperate for Mbappe, 22, to chorus from signing a new agreement at the Ligue 1 champions – and so much he has not put pen to paper.

That implies by the conclusion of this season, he will have just 12 months remaining on his offer.

His price tag remains unclear and new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be established to keep one particular of the world’s most effective gamers in his squad.

But the LaLiga title holders have designed their need no solution and want to line Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Erling Haaland – a 2022 focus on to coincide with Karim Benzema’s agreement expiry – up front jointly.

Zinedine Zidane is also eager on Camavinga, the extremely-rated 18-calendar year-previous Rennes midfielder who already has three senior French caps.