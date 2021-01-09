Pellistri coronavirus good, Diallo squad selection exposed, Grealish Most current

MBAP ON THE MENU

Real Madrid are focusing on transfers for Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, according to experiences.

And the Spanish giants also want to tie three very first-team stars down to new contracts in what would be a bumper 2021.

In accordance to AS, Los Blancos hope to make a move for the Paris Saint-Germain ahead in the summertime – although they may confront competitiveness from Liverpool.

Serious were being desperate for Mbappe, 22, to refrain from signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 champions – and so considerably he has not set pen to paper.

That means by the conclude of this time, he will have just 12 months remaining on his offer.

His value tag continues to be unclear and new manager Mauricio Pochettino will be identified to hold just one of the world’s best gamers in his squad.

But the LaLiga title holders have created their motivation no top secret and want to line Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Erling Haaland – a 2022 target to coincide with Karim Benzema’s contract expiry – up entrance alongside one another.

Zinedine Zidane is also keen on Camavinga, the very-rated 18-calendar year-outdated Rennes midfielder who previously has three senior French caps.