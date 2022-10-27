The Top 7 Black Friday Pellet Grill Deals to Grab in 2022

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality pellet grill at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 7 Black Friday Pellet Grill Deals in 2022:

1. PIT BOSS PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill, 440 SERIES, Black

The Pit Boss® Mahogany Series 440 Wood Pellet Grill offers the best value in grilling while producing meals of restaurant quality. The Mahogany Series proudly offers our renowned 8-in-1 cooking versatility, allowing you to smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, grill, char-grill, or barbecue for your friends and family using cutting-edge technology, fine craftsmanship, and 100% all-natural hardwood pellet fuel. Whether you prefer to take things slowly or need your dinner prepared quickly, Pit Boss® makes it simple.

With the PB440D2, you can get instant direct or indirect heat in a temperature range of 180° to 500°F thanks to our ground-breaking Flame Broiler LeverTM. Additionally, this grill has a dial-in digital control board that allows you to track fuel usage and modify cooking temperatures without opening the lid. Simply set it and forget it to free up more time for your loved ones and friends.

2. Broil King 496051 Regal 500 Pellet Grill, Black

The body of the Regal Pellet 500 is made of 2 mm (14 gauge) steel, with heavy-duty cast iron cooking grids, and 625 sq in (4,032 sq cm) of primary cooking surface. It also features 200 sq in (1,290 sq cm) of secondary cooking surface. That grill weighs 250 lbs. when it is first opened. The wide display on the control panel makes it simple to read, and the WiFi and Bluetooth® connected digital controller allows for exact temperature control. A powerful auger, 22-lb (9 kg) capacity pellet hopper, detachable grease management system, original ash management system, deluxe rotisserie kit, two electronic meat probes, base storage, and side shelf are all included with this revolutionary product.

3. Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill, Black, 2nd Generation

Whatever your preference, SmokeFire offers the greatest wood-fired flavor. It can sear, smoke, bake, and do anything in between thanks to its temperature range of 200–600°. It’s the only grill you need to prepare everything, including luscious steaks, BBQ ribs, pulled pork, pizza, burgers, and dessert. And with Weber Connect, it’s never been simpler to master any dish. The grill has a built-in step-by-step grilling assistant that delivers reminders for everything from when to flip and serve to when the meal is almost ready.

4. Weber Smoke Fire Ex6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill, Black

Take your favorite recipe outside, because anything that can be cooked will taste better on a grill. With a temperature range of 200 to 600°F, the SmokeFire is a true All-in-One grill that can sear a steak, smoke brisket, bake a pie, and do everything in between. And Weber Connect makes it easier than ever to make any dish taste just right. It’s a step-by-step grilling assistant that’s built right into the grill. It tells you when it’s time to flip and serve and gives you a countdown until the food is ready.

5. Camp Chef 36 In. Wi-Fi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker with Sidekick (pg14) – Wi-Fi & Bluetooth…

If you like good food and smoking, you should get on the Woodwind WIFI train. With our new PID and WIFI-enabled controller, you can change the temperature, set timers, and get notifications when your meat reaches your desired temperature—all from the palm of your hand. Taste the difference and get perfectly smoked food by changing the Smoke Number on your grill with the Camp Chef Connect app. Then, when you’re done smoking, our patented Ash kicking’ Cleanout makes it easy to clean up.

6. Pit Boss Pb440 Fb1 Pellet Grill, 482 Square Inches, Black

The Pit Boss® Mahogany Series 440 Wood Pellet Grill offers the best value in grilling while producing meals of restaurant excellence. The Mahogany Series proudly offers our renowned 8-in-1 culinary versatility, allowing you to smoke, bake, roast, braise, sear, grill, char-grill, or barbecue for your friends and family using cutting-edge technology, fine craftsmanship, and 100% all-natural hardwood pellet fuel. Whether you want to take things slowly or need your meal prepared quickly, Pit Boss® makes it simple.

7. Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WIFI Smart Home Technology, Black

The most popular wood pellet grill worldwide is a Traeger. Our mission is to constantly develop with the intention of improving the taste and simplicity of outdoor cooking. We’ll assist you in spending less time maintaining the grill and more time interacting with family and friends to make the world tastier. The Ironwood Series grill is the most recent in cooking technology and uses WiFIRE technology, which enables you to monitor and control your grill from the Traeger app on your smartphone at any time and from any location. Additionally, the Ironwood Series WiFIRE-enabled pellet grills now start, heat up, and produce better-quality smoke thanks to the brand-new D2 powertrain.