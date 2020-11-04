Pedestrian within his 80therefore struck and killed by truck driver at the Distillery District

An pedestrian at his 80s is dead after being hit by a truck driver at the Distillery District on Wednesday.

Only after 12:40 p.m., authorities reported a pedestrian had been hit and struggling with severe injuries in an accident in Cherry Street and Mill Street.

Paramedics came soon after however, the guy was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the individual driving the vehicle stayed on scene.

hens are predicted to be shut since traffic services officers research.

The guy is that the 18th pedestrian struck and murdered on Toronto roads this season, according to the Star’s count.

Based on data published by the Star with media and police accounts, 42 pedestrians were killed on Toronto roads in 2019. This was tied to the maximum total because 2002, when 50 pedestrians were murdered.

Reduced traffic levels throughout the COVID-19 catastrophe probably helped dramatically decrease the amount of vulnerable street users badly hurt and murdered the roads this season.