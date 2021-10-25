The British drama series distributed by Netflix, Peaky Blinders will return with its 6th season with the continuation of the existing story. So far spanning over 5 seasons, Peaky Blinders has acquired considerable fame and fan following over the years.

One of the most renowned shows of the last decade, Peaky Blinders has become an international phenomenon and it will continue its legacy with the upcoming installment. Regarding season 6, there has been a little information so let’s discuss what we know so far about Peaky Blinders season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know So Far

Peaky Blinders Plot

The show Peaky Blinder’s plot takes place in the city of Birmingham in England around 1919 and it centers on an Irish-Romani gangster family who is also the main focus of the show. The protagonist Thomas Shelby is the leader of the famous Peaky Blinders gang and runs various exploits around the town.

Peaky Blinders often find themselves in challenging situations. Sometimes, they have to deal with the government official while sometimes, they fight other rival gangs to take over the territories. Their days are filled with violence and money.

The gang starts at a low reputation, however, with each of their exploits, they expand their business and try to reach every nook and cranny of the country. But the path they face is full of thorns and Thomas Shelby-led Peaky Blinders is ready to conquer anything.

Apart from the plot, the characters of Peaky Blinders have also become a global phenomenon. Especially the main protagonist Thomas Shelby portrayed by Cillian Murphy has formed a cult of fans. Other characters of the show have also received praises for their roles.

Peaky Blinders Season 5 Recap

In Peaky Blinders season 5 recap, Thomas Shelby meets with Winston Churchill in the house of commons. Winston doubts Thomas on his involvement with the political party, however, he discloses that it’s just an infiltration attempt.

The plot of assassination also comes into the picture however, it gets leaked to Billy Grade. The assassination plot doesn’t work and Barney gets killed by an unknown person. After a rough day, a conflicted Thomas wakes up with the gun pointing towards his head, probably to commit suicide.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

Unfortunately, Peaky Blinders season 6 won’t be streaming on Netflix in 2021. The official dates of the show aren’t announced yet. However, you can take the notion that the announcement is just on the move. We will learn about it pretty soon.

Peaky Blinders is a quite famous show and it will certainly get another addition. However, it is difficult to speculate when the next season will drop, especially because of the covid situation. Fans are hoping that the creators will make an announcement soon.

If we go by the speculations, Peaky Blinders may return as soon as April 2022. It’s been a long time since it streamed its last season, so it will be a perfect opportunity to return Thomas Shelby’s gang to the screens in 2022.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Cast

As for the cast of Peaky Blinders season 6, we don’t predict any changes, especially for the main cast. The role of Thomas Shelby will be played by Cillian Murphy and fans will be able to see their favorite character in action once again.

Similarly, other characters like Finn Shelby, Arthur Shelby Jr, Charlie Strong will be played by Harry Kirton, Paul Anderson, and Ned Dennehy respectively. You can also expect the rest of the recurring cast to return as the 6th season ensures.

