Sofia Richie, 22, also Matthew Morton, respectively 27, are penalizing love rumors !

This time, the group have been seen kissing while out to dinner with friends in Beverly Hills.

Richie appeared comfy in a beige sweater and black trousers since they dined in a outside tented place, whereas Matthew sported a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, coat and black trousers.

Only a couple of weeks before, Sofia and the Cha Cha Matcha co-founder were spied collectively at Nobu Malibu.

Matthew is the son of Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton, and also the brother of the late Harry Morton, that found Pink Taco.

Sofia only got out of a connection with 37-year old Scott Disick. The pair finished their three-year love in August.