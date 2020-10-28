PDA Alert! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Debut their New Relationships

After his ugly split with Jen Harley, “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has found love with new girlfriend Saffire Matos.

On Tuesday, Ronnie made their relationship Instagram official with a hot kissing pic in which she has her legs wrapped around him. He wrote, “BearCations!!!!”

According to his Instagram, they are vacationing at the Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico.

After seeing the pic, Ronnie’s castmate Vinny Guadagnino wrote, “What in the single Ronnie is goin on here ?!”

Castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added, “Taken Ronnie.”

E! reports Ortiz-Magro is “totally smitten” with the beauty technician. A source shared, “She isn’t his girlfriend yet and they are taking it slow, but they really do like each other a lot. She’s very sweet to Ron.”

On the same day that he posted the hot pic, Harley also debuted her new relationship with businessman Justin Hensley.

Instagram

Jen and Justin were partying it up on a yacht in Miami, just before her 33rd birthday.

It definitely looks like Ronnie and Jen have moved on from each other. They called it quits in 2018, the same year they welcomed daughter Ariana.