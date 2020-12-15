Pay attention to Julian Casablancas’ epic new The Voidz track ‘Alien Criminal offense Lord’

Julian Casablancas‘ new keep track of by The Voidz, ‘Alien Criminal offense Lord’, has been shared on-line.

The track, characteristics on the new Grand Theft Auto Online activity, The Cayo Perico Heist, which was released today (December 15). You can listen to the observe below.

‘Alien Crime Lord’ seems on a radio station The Strokes frontman curated for the match. The channel – K.U.L.T. 99.1 Vespucci Beach, Small Electrical power Beach Radio – also characteristics appearances by Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross, as properly as songs from Joy Division, The Velvet Underground, Danzig.

A host of artists have featured on radio stations on several versions of GTA in the previous which includes just one featuring Frank Ocean, Skepta and Headie A single.

Meanwhile, The Strokes recently shared their new movie for ‘The Grown ups Are Talking’, the opening keep track of on their most current album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Roman Coppola, who also helmed visuals for Strokes classics ‘Someday’ and ‘Last Nite’, the online video options the New York band donning The Strokes-manufacturer baseball uniforms ahead of facing a robotic pitcher, followed by some others getting on robots in tennis and boxing.

In the meantime, Casablancas also not too long ago mentioned that he’s been “trying to do something” with Daft Punk yet again.

During a new job interview, The Strokes frontman was asked if he would be keen to reunite with the French duo right after contributing vocals to their 2013 one ‘Instant Crush’.

“I necessarily mean, I’ve been trying to do a thing [with Daft Punk],” Casablancas informed The Needle Drop, before explaining that the group ended up “not accomplishing tunes proper now”.

“The last I listened to, a single of them was targeted on video clip stuff and the other 1 was sort of obsessing with historic aliens or anything,” the singer continued, addressing the pair’s elusive mother nature.