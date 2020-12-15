Pay attention to Another Sky’s absorbing new monitor ‘Sun Seeker’

A further Sky have shared their hottest observe ‘Sun Seeker’ – you can pay attention to the new song underneath.

The keep track of is the hottest preview of the 4-piece’s impending EP ‘Music For Wintertime Vol. 1’, which is established for release on January 1, 2021.

Talking about ‘Sun Seeker’, which you can listen to down below, One more Sky vocalist and lyricist Catrin Vincent stated: “Lyrically, ‘Sun Seeker’ is about becoming the only one particular who can say who you are. It’s also about permitting factors self-destruct and then rebuilding.

“Someone as soon as claimed they’d explain to me when to stop new music. This is me indicating: I say who I am and I say when I’m carried out.”

‘Music For Winter season Vol. 1’ follows on from the band’s debut album ‘I Slept On The Floor’, which arrived out again in August.

Recorded, produced and blended by the band by themselves at their south London studio, The Lighthouse, in Oct 2020, ‘Music For Wintertime Vol. 1’ consists of a blend of material.

“Some music are aged, some are new, all are entirely collaborative,” Vincent defined not long ago. “After remaining saved aside since of the lockdown and crafting a bunch of our next album separately, we just wanted to get back again into our studio and history.”

Another Sky are currently recording their next whole-duration album, with options to launch it in 2021. ‘Music For Winter season Vol. II’ is also set to be unveiled following wintertime.