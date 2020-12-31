Pay attention to 50 Cent’s new monitor ‘Part Of The Game’ that includes NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez

50 Cent has shared a new keep track of identified as ‘Part Of The Game’ showcasing NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez – hear beneath.

The track, which serves as the topic song for 50’s future new Energy spin-off show, Electricity Guide III: Raising Kanan, was to start with previewed on Instagram last month. Now, the G-Device rapper has added it to all streaming platforms.

“I know heartbreaks, setbacks/ Bitch, if I crap out, I’m positive I’ma get again/ I been through the ups and downs, you know I get about/ So to me, it’s all a section of the sport,” 50 raps on the track’s chorus.

“If I ain’t the coke guy, or the dope guy/ I’m pretty much for absolutely sure gentleman, I gotta just take it/ Don’t have to have to say shit, I’m gon’ consider it/ Robberies turned homicide, it’s nothin’ to engage in with.”

Listen to ‘Part Of The Game’ underneath, or by way of Apple New music/Spotify.

Electric power E-book III: Raising Kanan, which follows the current Starz show Power Book II: Ghost, is established to arrive on screens in the summer season of 2021.

Creator Courtney Kemp’s 3rd foray into the Power universe will star Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, formerly portrayed by 50, the show’s govt producer. The forthcoming collection will glance back on Kanan’s increase to infamy on the streets of Jamaica, Queens, New York, loosely inspired by 50’s early existence.

Curtis will be joined by a solid which involves Omar Epps (Juice, Shooter, Household), London Brown (Ballers), and Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot).

In the meantime, 50 Cent is doing work on a new collection for cable community Starz that will search at his extremely publicised earlier beef with fellow rapper The Match.

With a working title of Moment in Time: The Massacre, the seasonal anthology “will investigate the real tales in which legendary hip-hop times collided with the sensational and occasionally criminal activities powering-the-scenes.”

Period 1 will look at how “tension in between 50 Cent and The Recreation led to an all-out avenue war, pitting G-Device from audio impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-employ the service of plot and Henchman serving a daily life sentence in prison.”