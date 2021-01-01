‘Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison Accused of Trashing RV Rental

Unique

Corey Harrison from “Pawn Stars” trashed an RV he rented, primarily wrecking it … which is what the guy who rented him the RV told police.

Corey rented a 37-foot RV two months ago as a result of RVShare (consider Airbnb but for RVs) for a excursion to a desert in California. But, what was supposed to be a 3-working day rental from Oct 20-23 turned into a week-extended nightmare, so claims William Villafana who rented him the RV.

Villafana states he was contacted by Corey’s assistant on the 24th … declaring they have been concerned in an incident and were being going to have the RV towed back. The RV didn’t demonstrate up until eventually the 26th and Villafana states it was wrecked.

You can see from the pictures … the entire body of the RV is damaged … the awning ripped off. The within was a mess. Villafana claims it was littered with empty bottles and eggs, between other matters. He estimates the damages involving $20k and $30k.

Villafana statements Harrison refused to pay for the damages … this on major of the extra 3 days the RV was in their possession. The RV owner claims as a end result of the hurt he experienced to cancel 10 reservations.

Villafana filed a report with the North Las Vegas Police Department, which he states was necessary in order to go after Harrison’s insurance.

A rep for Corey tells TMZ … “Corey rented the RV, the pop outs would not go back in and it was not driveable. He experienced it towed again to Las Vegas and had insurance policies on it.”