Pawan Kalyan begins shooting Telugu picture of Pink branded Vakeel Saab

In 2016, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kharbanda starrer Pink shook the country and generated an effect on the viewers. Now the movie is set to get a Telugu movie titled Vakeel Saab along with Pawan Kalyan will perform the part of the attorney.

Based on reports from Times Of India, the celebrity combined the collections around November 1 and can now complete the movie in one schedule. A source informs the everyday,’Yes, Pawan Kalyan has been shooting the movie in November 1, although the remaining part of the cast, such as Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and many others are shooting for a couple of days now. All of COVID-19 measures have been taken on the group to guarantee everybody’s safety.” The source further said that while the majority of the movie’s shoot has been wrapped pre-lockdown since the manufacturers were planning for May-release, currently there are just Pawan Kalyan’s scenes which are abandoned to be taken. “There are just a couple of days of shooting for Pawan Kalyan and he’ll do this in one schedule. In general, there may be twenty five days of shooting left in the very least,” added the source.

Vakeel Saab additionally celebrities Shruti Haasan at a cameo and the manufacturers are all gung ho to wrap the movie inside this program. Article this Pawan Kalyan is going to be observed at a time drama led by Krish. Following that, he’ll proceed to Harish Shankar’s movie where the celebrity has given his footsteps.