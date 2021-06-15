Paulo Fonseca appointed as new Tottenham manager

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs appoint former AS ROMA Manager Paulo Fonseca to take over the Head Coach job from next season.

AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspurs literally had an exchange with their managers.

Tottenham Hotspurs sacked Jose Mourinho before the end of the season. Whereas Roma didn’t sack Fonseca, but announced that he’ll leave at the end of the season.

Within few weeks after Tottenham sacked Mourinho, ROMA announced him as their next manager. Whereas Tottenham will make it official soon as their Director Daniel Levy approved the decision to appoint Paulo Fonseca.

Big bait from Tottenham to trust EPL inexperienced Fonseca

Paulo Fonseca has never played or managed any club in Premier League history. And that certainly has to be a big risk to trust the inexperienced manager.

But Paulo Fonseca has tasted glory. He made Shakhtar Donetsk win the League and their Cup tournament for three back-to-back years. And also made Shakhtar win their Super Cup.

He also managed to win Portuguese Cup with SC Braga in 2015-16 and Portuguese Super Cup with FC Porto. Hence, Spurs fans will certainly be excited to see what Paulo Fonseca can deliver at Tottenham.

Tottenham are set to appoint Paulo Fonseca as new manager, confirmed. ⚪️ #THFC



Final details to be completed soon – then he will be officially announced as new Spurs head coach this week. 🇵🇹 #Spurs



Fabio Paratici contacted Fonseca after Conte talks collapsed. Here we go soon ⌛️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2021

Paulo Fonseca wants Spurs to sign THREE players from AS Roma

The 48 years old Portuguese managers knows about the financial crisis at every club, possibly. But he has requested Daniel Levy to approach Roma for Gianluca Mancini, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gonzalo Villar.

He knows that he will not have Harry Kane in his team, but he certainly seemed to be excited about the team he will manage in next season.