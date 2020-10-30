Paula Jai Parker: How Men Expected Me To Possess Threesomes!!

Lady Paula Jai Parker has shown her characters on tv influenced her love life and guys who dated her anticipated her to take part in threesomes.

“The unwanted side could be in relationship scenarios,” she explained. “This was the simple fact that we expected me to function as’loudly ghetto woman,’ and I’m an actress, that is not that I’m in real life,” she told Page Six, clarifying her roles at Friday and Hustle & Flow.

“I brought guys who desired that sort of woman and after that they get together with me and I will be discussing them throughout the entire Bible… and they’ll be like,’Wait a moment!'”

She continued,”I’d date athletes and they’d fly me and that I get there and there will be strippers from the bed and that they expect me to possess ménage-à-trois. It was just like darn what the f *ck? I believed we had been really love, and they’ll say…’I discovered in LA that is the wayy’all reunite!’ Hell no. I really don’t understand what you noticed, but I am a great girl”