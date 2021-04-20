Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Sets Release

“There Will Be Blood,” “Inherent Vice” and “Punch Drunk Love” director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new and currently untitled film has been set for a Holiday 2021 release via United Artists Releasing.

The film will open in limited release on November 26th for Thanksgiving weekend, before expanding nationwide on Christmas Day.

Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman star in this coming-of-age story set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley. Cooper plays a film director, Hoffman a child actor and Safdie a politician running for office.

Its marks Anderson’s latest directorial effort since 2017’s “Phantom Thread” and his ninth film overall. He penned the script and produced the film with Sarah Murphy for MGM.

