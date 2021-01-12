Paul Pogba: Manchester United ‘seeing the best’ of entire world champion, says Solskjaer

United had received their prior 4 visits to Turf Moor and knew a constructive end result would move them leading at this phase of the period for the initial time given that Sir Alex Ferguson bowed out as winner in 2012-13.

Pogba’s 2nd-50 percent strike was the change as United secured the result their dominance deserved at Burnley, with the 1- triumph supplying them a 3-level cushion over Liverpool heading into Sunday’s mouth-watering Anfield face.

The France international put in a male-of-the-match show, with Pogba’s resurgence mirroring United’s soon after a tough commence to the time for the two the club and player.

Requested about Pogba’s contribution, Solskjaer additional: “I have always mentioned Paul is a big, big player for us.

“He is a great character in the dressing home, he is generally one particular who the lads glance to, he is a earth winner of course and we are looking at the best of Paul at the minute.

“He is receiving much better and much better each activity, he has been wounded and acquired Covid, it is just natural he essential some time to get in shape.” Breaking NEWS Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa Reside! Leading League result and Are living match stream as it occurred