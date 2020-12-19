Paul McCartney on restoring his friendship with John Lennon soon after The Beatles’ break-up | New music | Leisure

Aside from the visits, Sir Paul would have frequent chats on the cellphone with John.

He explained: “We would converse on the phone…we had some excellent ordinary discussions that had been really type of endearing.”

Their conversations could be as normal as talking about baking bread at household, which noticed them the two exchange recipes with every other.

The 78-12 months-outdated remembered: “It was lovely, this was how it had been when we met with just a few of fellas chuntering on about insignificant things.”