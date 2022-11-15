Paul Hollywood Girlfriend: His Girlfriend Lives Nearby!

Paul John Hollywood, an English celebrity chef, and television host were born on March 1, 1966. Since 2010, he has served as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

At age 10, this famous baker began producing bread, which launched his profession. Paul was convinced to work at the family bakery by Paul’s father, who ran a bakery. Paul gave up his degree in sculpture to work in his father’s bakery.

Later, while serving as the head baker at opulent hotels, he rose to become one of the best cooks.

He later began presenting and presiding over cooking competitions for BBC and Channel 4. Cheshire, who was born in 1996, is the author of multiple cookbooks. In 2005, 100 Great loaves of bread, one of his seven cookbooks, won the TOP Bread and Pastry Book award.

He gained notoriety in 2008 when he created a sourdough bread with almonds and Roquefort that was the most costly in all of Britain.

He went 3000 miles for the 2019 Food Network series, which involved a gastronomic tour of America. After that, he went to Japan for a different series, and in 2020, he returned to Channel 4’s Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood Is Dating Who?

Melissa Spalding, a 38-year-old B&B landlady in Ashford, is Paul Hollywood’s girlfriend. Her pub, which is near his house, is where the two are believed to have first met.

The owners of the bar where Melissa was once residing placed it up for sale, and during the lockdown, Melissa moved into his 18th-century farmhouse, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Paul dated Summer Monteys-Fullam, 26, before meeting Melissa, and they split up in August 2019.

Who Is the Ex-Wife of Paul Hollywood?

Alex Hollywood, a cook and family cuisine writer, and Paul previously wed. The former couple is thought to have first connected in Cyprus in 1997 before getting married two years later.

After Paul allegedly had an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star in the American Baking Competition, the couple first broke up in 2013.

I was in a really sad place,” he admitted in an interview with Platinum magazine. There was a time when I didn’t want to continue.

The majority of the things that were expressed were lies or perverted truths. What the tabloids were reporting and the truth were completely different. Because there is no right to reply, dealing with press intrusion can be a terrible experience.

I’ve become much more reclusive over the past six years, and I’m happiest at home watching TV in my pajamas and slippers. I don’t get out often, and I get anxious around big gatherings of people.

How Much Money Is Paul Hollywood Worth?

According to Heart, Paul Hollywood will be worth £11.5 million ($15 million) in 2022.

His long-term contracts with the BBC and Channel 4 have produced the great majority of this riches. Hollywood allegedly received £100,000 every season when the program was on the BBC, but Heart claims the sum increased to £400,000 when the program moved to Channel 4.

His business, HJP Media LLP, is the owner of properties that bring in an estimated £8 million for Hollywood. Brand partnerships and his own products, such as his seven cookbooks, one of which was published on June 9th, are some of his additional sources of income. Additionally, Hollywood produces a brand of bread goods that are sold at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, and Ocado.

Surprisingly, Hollywood recently said in an interview with The Times that, had he realized all the consequences of becoming a TV chef, he “would have questioned joining Bake Off,” despite the show’s enormous financial success. Hollywood states his need for solitude in the shocking interview and takes issue with the paparazzi camped outside his house taking pictures of him. He also revealed his affinity for Lego, which is interesting!

According to The Sun, Hollywood owns a £225,000 Aston Martin and resides in a £1.45 million mansion in Kent that sits on more than 10 acres of property.

