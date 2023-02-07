WWE Manager Paul Heyman’s Net Worth 2023: All You Need To Know

American professional wrestling manager, former promoter, photographer, and executive Paul Heyman was born on September 11, 1965. He now represents the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, on the SmackDown brand as part of his WWE contract. Heyman made his professional wrestling debut in 1986. He was born in The Bronx to Holocaust survivors. From 1993 until the end of the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) company in 2001, he served as its CEO and was regarded as its chief creative officer. Before controlling and managing ECW, he worked as a manager for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and other firms using the ring name Paul E. Dangerously.

Paul Heyman’s’s Net worth

Paul Heyman’s net worth was estimated at $10 million as of 2022 by celebrity net worth. Most of his wealth comes from his time managing WWE superstars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Additionally, he has profited from side businesses in radio, producing, etc.

Heyman is a co-founder of the prestigious New York City business The Looking4Larry Agency outside of WWE. The company’s initial marketing effort set a new standard by partnering with Electronic Arts, THQ video games, 2K Sports, the Hard Rock Hotel, and Casino Las Vegas.

Heyman began guiding Brock Lesnar after his WWE debut, and Vince McMahon made Heyman Lesnar’s manager. When Lesnar defeated The Rock at SummerSlam to become the WWE Undisputed Champion and the youngest ever, Heyman assisted Lesnar in winning the title.

Paul Heyman’s early life and career

Paul Heyman began his WWE career as a commentator on RAW, taking over for the recently-retired Jerry Lawler. He picked up his rivalry with Jim Ross during that time. Heyman revived ECW as a stable in July 2001 while continuing to serve as a commentator; this stable then immediately united with Shane McMahon’s WCW to form the Alliance during the Invasion angle.

Eric Bischoff hired him to work for RAW during the broadcast. Instead, he decided to resign rather than continue working under Bischoff, who he blamed for the passing of ECW. Kurt Angle took Heyman’s spot as SmackDown’s manager.

