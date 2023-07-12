Patton Oswalt’s Net Worth: Comedy Genius meets Financial Success

Patton Oswalt, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with his unique brand of humor and sharp wit. In Portsmouth, Virginia, on January 27, 1969, Patton Oswalt was born. Oswalt demonstrated a natural love of comedy and entertaining as a child. This section examines his early life, upbringing, and formative encounters that piqued his interest in the comedic field.

He graduated from Ashburn, Virginia’s Broad Run High School in 1987. Later, he received his degree from The College of William and Mary, where he majored in English and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity’s Alpha Theta chapter. Oswalt received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from William & Mary in May 2023.

Career Breakthrough

Oswalt made his acting debut in the Seinfeld episode “The Couch” and has since also appeared in the superhero film Blade: Trinity (2004) and starred in the comedy-drama film Big Fan (2009) and the comedy series The Heart.

On July 18, 1988, Oswalt debuted in a stand-up comedy routine. After contributing to MADtv and appearing in his own HBO comedy special in 1996, he went on to land important parts in films and television series. He made his acting debut with Kelsey Grammer in the 1996 military comedy Down Periscope. The Seinfeld episode “The Couch” featured him on his first televised appearance. On the King of Queens, he played Spence Olchin for most of the season. His first leading part in a movie was providing Remy’s voice in the Academy Award-winning Ratatouille from Pixar in 2007.

Additionally, he has made appearances in a variety of films and TV episodes, such as Magnolia, Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa, Robotomy, Comedy Central Roasts of William Shatner and Flavor Flav. His standup humor has appeared in a number of humor Central specials. Oswalt has been providing narration for “The Goldbergs” since 2013. Oswalt made a name for himself in the comedy world by fusing observational humor with perceptive criticism in a novel way.

Net Worth and Family Status

American stand-up comedian, voice actor, and actor Patton Oswalt has a $10 million dollar fortune. As of 2023, Patton Oswalt has an estimated net worth of USD $14 million. He has built his million-dollar empire via his career.

On September 24, 2005, Oswalt wed journalist and true crime author Michelle McNamara. In April 2009, their daughter Alice was born. On April 21, 2016, McNamara passed away peacefully in her family’s Los Angeles, California, residence.

The unfinished nonfiction book on the Golden State Killer by McNamara was revealed to be in progress by Oswalt on August 1, 2016. Preorders for the book, titled I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, became available after Oswalt revealed its release date as February 27, 2018, in September 2017.

He and actress Meredith Salenger announced their engagement in July 2017. In November 2017, they were married.

Conclusion

The trip Patton Oswalt has taken in the entertainment business is evidence of his tenacity, imagination, and commitment to his work. Oswalt’s career has developed from his humble origins to become a well-known comedian and actor. His family has remained a continual source of encouragement and inspiration throughout it all. Patton Oswalt keeps creating a lasting impression on the comedy industry while also having a beneficial influence off the stage.