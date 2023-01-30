‘Star Trek’ And ‘X-men’ Star Patrick Stewart’s Net Worth: How Much Did he Earn?

Sir Patrick Stewart is an English actor who has had a career in the film industry for the last seven decades. He has various stage production, television film and also video games. Patrick has been nominated for many awards, such as Olivier, Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 16 December 1996. Also, in 2010, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth 2 for services to drama. Furthermore, Patrick became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Also, he made his Broadway debut in theatre productions in 1971.

Patrick Stewart’s Net Worth

According to the reports, Patrick’s net worth is $70 million. He has a steady stream of work with more than 150 acting credits. Also, Stewart owns a $70 million fortune, according to the celebrity net worth report. According to the news, his original pay on ‘star trek’ was $45,000 per episode. By the end of the series, he collected a total amount of $100,000 per episode.

Patrick took $5 million home from star trek: first contact and earned $14 million for star trek: nemesis. In 2000 he was cast in Xmen as professor Charles Xavier. He played the professor for seven parts of the film. There has been no official information regarding the salary he got from Xmen.

He was a supers star, and he has been nominated for many awards and nominations for big platforms. He had two iconic roles in his career: Star Trekk and Xmen. The job turned in his favour in 1987.

Patrick’s Early life and education

Patrick Stewart was born on 1 July 1940 in Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, England. He had two elder brothers. His parents did not give him a middle name. Patrick spent most of his childhood in Jarrow. He grew up in a community full of domestic violence and poor condition.

The poor environment and domestic violence changed his thinking and influenced him to change his political and ideological beliefs. His father suffered from combat fatigue due to issues in their house. His father was a regimental sergeant major in the British army. Stewart attended Crowless Church of England and expressed his acting interest to an English teacher.

His teacher gave him the book of Shakespeare and asked him to get up and perform. Patrick continued studying drama through Mirfield Secondary Modern School. While studying theatre, he met actor Brian Blessed at a Mytholmroyd drama course. They have been friends since then.

