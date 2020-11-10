Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks Sister Katherine’s First Moments as a Mother

Patrick Schwarzenegger is discussing his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is digging motherhood at a pandemic.

husband and she Chris Pratt recognized their son, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, that August, and Patrick said that the encounter was hard for your first-time mother. On Tuesday, Nov. 10 he informed Now show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie,”It has been very difficult with COVID. Chris was out of filming the new Jurassic Park in London so it has been kind of rough for Katherine.”

The Echo Boomers performer added he and his sisters, in addition to mommy Maria Schriver, are frequently analyzed for the publication virus before viewing the newborn.

Although they see Lyla fairly frequently, Patrick said he is still adjusting to watching his sister for a mother. “It feels as though it has not hit that she’s a baby,” he shared. “It has been really mad.”