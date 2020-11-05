Patrick Duffy & Linda Purl Are Profession

Three decades after losing his spouse Carlyn Rosser into cancer,”Dallas” actor Patrick Duffy has discovered love throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duffy, 71, is currently dating”Happy Days” celebrity Linda Purl, 65. He told People magazine,”I am in a remarkably delighted relationship”

“I never believed for a moment this could occur again,” Patrick gushed. “I never believed I would feel like this .”

Patrick and Linda started off as friends years back. Even though they lost touch as time passes, matters became amorous at the beginning of the pandemic. He disclosed,”I stuffed my car and drove 20 hours ended up on her doorstep simply to see whether it had been real. We have not been apart since.”

Reflecting on his union to Rosser, he stated,”My spouse and I, ” in 48 decades, we’re constantly together.”

Patrick considers his late wife could approve of their connection. He also shared,”that I believe, very frankly, it is keeping with the needs of my spouse, the simple fact that we’re designed to be joyful. When it is offered, consider it, do anything you are doing, but do not allow it to pass you up whether it is the ideal thing.”

Duffy is now promoting his brand new Lifetime film”Once Upon a Main Street.”