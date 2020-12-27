Patrick Bamford’s early penalty sees Leeds past battling Burnley

Patrick Bamford’s early penalty proved decisive as Leeds held on to beat Burnley 1- at Elland Road.

amford converted his 10th league purpose of the period from the place in the fifth minute and that was adequate to secure his side their sixth Premier League win of the year.

Burnley, who commenced the day one put and 4 points at the rear of Marcelo Bielsa’s facet, experienced a to start with-half effort from Ashley Barnes controversially ruled out and dominated the next period of time.

But Leeds, who spurned a host of 1st-50 percent likelihood, refused to buckle underneath the onslaught and inflicted upon Burnley their 1st defeat in five matches.

Bamford fired his penalty into the prime corner to give Leeds an early guide following he had been introduced down by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The Leeds striker experienced raced into the box on to a long diagonal ball from Luke Ayling, who was skipper for the working day in Liam Cooper’s absence.

Bielsa’s facet, exhibiting no ill-effects from past week’s humbling defeat at Manchester United, threatened yet again through Rodrigo, but his shot was comfortably collected by Pope.

Barnes assumed he had equalised for Burnley in the 17th moment, but referee Robert Jones had already blown for a foul on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

It appeared to be a harsh determination and still left Dyche and his backroom staff members furious.

Each sides have been guilty of glaring misses in the area of a moment just just after the 50 percent-hour mark.

Jack Harrison’s goal-sure shot struck Bamford after Raphinha experienced capitalised on a defensive oversight and previous Leeds striker Chris Wooden headed above at the back again put up from Ashley Westwood’s cross.

Raphinha wasted an additional opening, shooting much too shut to Pope when free in the region and Rodrigo headed off-goal next from Ezgjan Alioski’s superb cross.

Burnley took the recreation to Leeds right after the restart. Matthew Lowton and Josh Brownhill forced Meslier into schedule will save as Leeds were squeezed on to the edge of their region.

Bielsa sent on Pablo Hernandez for Rodrigo and Jamie Shackleton for Mateusz Klich in a bid to kickstart his aspect, but with 20 minutes to go the Clarets ended up continue to forcing the problem.

Only a outstanding conserve from Pope denied Hernandez just after a lightning Leeds counter in advance of Barnes fired straight at Meslier at the other finish.

Dyche despatched on Jay Rodriguez and Dale Stephens for Erik Pieters and Josh Benson and with Burnley chasing an equaliser, the motion see-sawed in the closing levels.

Rodriguez fired around at the significantly write-up next Brownhill’s aid and Meslier generated a high-quality conserve to keep out Barnes’ stinging effort and hard work as Leeds stood business amid a flurry of late set-items.

