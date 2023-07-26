Patricia Holland Cause of Death – Remembering a Remarkable Journey!

The passing of Sister Patricia Terry Holland, a beloved figure in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the devoted wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, has left a profound impact on those who knew and admired her.

On July 20, 2023, at the age of 81, she embarked on her eternal journey, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, service, and unwavering faith.

In this article, we commemorate her remarkable journey, reflecting on her significant contributions to the Church and the cherished memories she leaves behind.

A Life Rooted in Faith and Service

Born on February 16, 1942, in Enterprise, Utah, Patricia Holland‘s life was deeply rooted in faith, reflecting the legacy of her pioneer ancestors.

Throughout her journey, she exemplified dedication and a nurturing spirit, raising three children and touching the lives of many as a grandmother to thirteen and great-grandmother to five.

Her love extended beyond her immediate family, leaving a lasting impact on those she cared for.

A Pillar in Church Leadership

Sister Holland’s contributions to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were both significant and impactful.

As a former general officer, she played a crucial role in its leadership, serving as a counselor in the Young Women General Presidency and holding four terms as a Relief Society president.

Her influence extended beyond her family and church circles, as she embraced her responsibilities with grace and strength.

A “Mother to That Whole Campus”

As the wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Sister Patricia Holland’s role as the “first lady” of Brigham Young University during her husband’s tenure as the university’s president was pivotal.

Her nurturing spirit extended to the entire BYU community, earning her the endearing title of being a “mother to that whole campus.”

Her dedication to nurturing and supporting the students and faculty left a lasting impact on the university’s culture.

A Time of Loss and Reflection

The announcement of Sister Holland’s passing on July 20, 2023, after a brief hospitalization, came as a shock to many.

The specific cause of her death was not publicly disclosed, reflecting the sensitivity of personal matters and the respect for the family’s privacy.

During her illness, Sister Holland fought a severe form of pneumonia, a challenging ordeal that brought her family together in reflection and support.

Conclusion

Sister Patricia Terry Holland’s passing marks the end of a remarkable journey defined by faith, dedication, and service.

Her legacy as a respected figure in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her nurturing influence on the Brigham Young University community will be cherished and remembered.

Sister Holland’s unwavering faith and resilience serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the enduring power of love and service.