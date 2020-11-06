Pastor to the Stars Carl Lentz Admits He Was Fired for Being ‘Unfaithful’ to Wife

News broke last night that Carl Lentz, a former spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber, had been fired from the hipster NYC church Hillsong.

The church said in a statement that Lentz’s employment was terminated “following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

Now Lentz has confessed that he cheated on his wife Laura, who was also a pastor at the church. The couple has been married for 17 years and has three children: Ava, Charlie, and Roman.

He wrote on Instagram, “Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available. When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences.”

The 41-year-old continued, “I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process.”

Lentz added, “I would have liked to say this with my voice, to you, in person because you are owed that. But that opportunity I will not have. So to those people, I pray you can forgive me and that over time I can live a life where trust is earned again.”

NYC’s Hillsong megachurch has reportedly been popular among celebs like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Bieber. In fact, Lentz told GQ in 2015 that he baptized Justin in Tyson Chandler’s bathtub.