Pastor Programs L.A. Skid Row Celebrations in Defiance of COVID Limitations

An evangelical Christian singer is coming to COVID-ravaged Los Angeles to distribute far more than holiday cheer.

It truly is unbelievable … as L.A. rapidly approaches 10,000 COVID fatalities and ICUs are stuffed to the brim, Sean Feucht — a COVID defier — strategies mass gatherings on skid row and a tent city in Echo Park. The folks he’s browsing are most at hazard, mainly because they’re not ready to consider the identical safeguards others with larger signifies have accessible.

Feucht has been defying health officers and other authorities for months. He threw “Allow Us Worship” gatherings above the summer time … open-air concert events around the state as he thumbed his nose at everybody warning folks of the risks. The crowds had been packed in like sardines, most of program, not putting on masks. It can be the textbook definition of a tremendous-spreader party.

Some skid row activists system to be on hand when Feucht reveals up … seeking to block his endeavours.

Feucht has jumped on social media, bragging he’s ordered a couple thousand glow sticks for the celebrations.

By the way … L.A. County is on virtual lockdown with the explosion of coronavirus hospitalizations and fatalities.

It is further than shameful to expose persons who have minor or no entry to preventative steps or well being treatment in the middle of the worst general public health crisis L.A. has ever confronted.