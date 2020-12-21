Passengers to be refunded for cancelled Xmas educate and coach tickets

Travellers who have had to terminate Xmas train and coach journeys will get a comprehensive refund, the Government has claimed.

It will come days just after Boris Johnson banned individuals in Tier 4 parts from travelling to see household and buddies this week, impacting 18million Brits.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live weblog for the newest news & updates

The Govt will deliver hard cash refunds for journeys booked to other United kingdom metropolitan areas in between the former Xmas travel window among December 23 and 27.

Only journeys that ended up booked right before the new polices had been declared by the Primary Minister on Saturday December 19 will be refunded.

